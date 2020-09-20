Tickets sell out in 10 minutes for Australian airline’s scenic 7-hour ‘flight to nowhere’

SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) — Australian air carrier Qantas recently announced that it will be taking travel-hungry passengers on a seven-hour scenic “flight to nowhere” as coronavirus travel restrictions remain in effect. Travel reports indicate that the flight sold out in 10 minutes.

According to FOX News, the flight is scheduled to depart from Sydney on October 10 and return to the city on the same day. It will make absolutely no stops.

The flight, however, will provide passengers with low-level scenic views of some of Australia’s most popular vacation destinations, including the Great Barrier Reef and the Uluru.

There were 134 available seats on the Boeing 787 flight — all of which have already been purchased.

Tickets for the seven-hour journey were priced between $575 and $2,765 depending on the seating class.

“It’s probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history,” an airline spokesperson reportedly said. “People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we’ll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

Airlines in other counties, including Taiwan and Japan, have recently offered similar sightseeing flights in effort to provide citizens with the pleasures of air travel, as well as help with the steep revenue decline that has been impacting the travel industry as a whole.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: