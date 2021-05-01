Teen ages out of foster care, gets adopted by former caseworker

SARASOTA, Fla. (WJW) — It’s a celebration for Leah and Monyay, a teen who was recently adopted by her former caseworker.

According to the Safe Children Coalition of Manatee County, Florida, Monyay had previously been in both foster and group home care before she aged out of the system.

Leah, the agency’s adoptions assistant manager, was Monyay’s case manager and over time became her mentor.

The agency says the two remained close throughout Monyay’s journey in the system and shared a close connection. However, due to her position, Leah was not able to adopt Monyay — until now.

Courtesy: Safe Children Coalition

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Monyay chose to be adopted as an adult.

The Safe Children Coalition says Leah and Monyay are excited to start this new chapter as a family. They also hope their story can provide hope to other children and teens in the system.