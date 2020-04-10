Stefani Schaefer’s daughter, Siena Bella, releases music video that hits home as Ohioans practice social distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Siena Bella, daughter of FOX 8’s own Stefani Schaefer, released a music video Friday afternoon that many Northeast Ohioans can relate to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Siena’s song “Skin” is about being next to the person you love, Stefani explained in an Instagram post announcing the release.

“Now, more than EVER, as we social distance ourselves and desperately miss being with our loved ones and friends, we crave being with them… next to them… next to their skin,” Stefani explained.

Since it’s release in late December, “Skin” has been in the Top 50 songs in Spain and was one of the top dance songs in Italy and Asia.

Stefani says the entire music video was filmed in Cleveland with a Cleveland-based crew. You can watch the full “Skin” music video here.

You can find “Skin” on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

