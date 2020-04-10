1  of  2
Stefani Schaefer's daughter, Siena Bella, releases music video that hits home as Ohioans practice social distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Siena Bella, daughter of FOX 8’s own Stefani Schaefer, released a music video Friday afternoon that many Northeast Ohioans can relate to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Siena’s song “Skin” is about being next to the person you love, Stefani explained in an Instagram post announcing the release.

“Now, more than EVER, as we social distance ourselves and desperately miss being with our loved ones and friends, we crave being with them… next to them… next to their skin,” Stefani explained.

THE VIDEO IS FINALLY OUT! At the time my daughter @sienabella_ wrote the lyrics for her song “Skin” she would never have guessed that the meaning would be so profound just a few months later. The song is about being next to the person you love … next to their skin. Now, more than EVER, as we social distance ourselves and desperately miss being with our loved ones and friends, we crave being with them… next to them… next to their skin. Since it’s release in late December, “Skin” is in the Top 50 songs in Spain and was one of the top dance songs in Italy and Asia – just before the Coronavirus Outbreak began. We filmed this video here in Cleveland … with a Cleveland Crew (Bill and Tristan) @tdz9 Clevelander @mimoedm wrote the beat for the song. Siena recorded it here in Cleveland with Ben @spiderstudiosohio A special thanks to @jeremyjoelkibbey and @elizabethcookmua and Alan Eva and The Big Woody for all the amazing water toys!! It’s Cleveland Bred … and Cleveland Proud! Check out the entire video – the link is in my bio. Thank you ALL for your kindness and support. Siena and I are SO grateful to each and every ONE of you !! @liftoffrecordings @danceandlove

Since it’s release in late December, “Skin” has been in the Top 50 songs in Spain and was one of the top dance songs in Italy and Asia.

Stefani says the entire music video was filmed in Cleveland with a Cleveland-based crew. You can watch the full “Skin” music video here.

You can find “Skin” on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

Click here to follow Siena’s journey on Instagram.

