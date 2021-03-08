Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens reopens to the public April 1

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Closed since the end of December, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens is soon opening its doors to the public again.

Starting April 1, the Akron country estate is allowing self-guided tours on its premises. People can walk through the newly-restored Gate Lodge (where Alcoholic Anonymous began), the impeccably landscaped gardens and, of course, the 65-room mansion. At this time, the Corbin Conservatory will remain closed.

COVID-19 related health guidelines are currently in place, and masks are required for anyone inside. Space is also limited.

Stan Hywet, located at 714 North Portage Path, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the self-guided manor house tour are $15 for non-members 18 and over, and $6 for those 6-17. All members can tour the premises for free.