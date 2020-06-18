Spice up your summer cookouts: Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available

Breaking News
(WJW) — Your summer cookouts just got a bit more exciting.

What’s better than having pickles and chips as part of your picnic spread? How about pickle-flavored chips?

Frito-Lay has released limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos available in stores across the nation, USA Today reports.

The product is available at Dollar General and Circle K. The suggested retail price is reportedly $4.29 for a 9.75 oz bag and $1.89 for a 2.75 oz bag.

The flavor has been available in other countries for quite some time, including in Canada. It was sold under the name ““Intense Pickle.”

