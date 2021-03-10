SONIC turning iconic slushy flavors into hard seltzer

(WJW) — Slushies and hard seltzer? Talk about the perfect summer treat!

SONIC Drive-In has teamed up with COOP Ale Works to create a hard seltzer inspired by SONIC’s iconic slushy flavors, a spokesperson told FOX 8.

SONIC Hard Seltzers will come in two different variety 12-packs: Tropical and Citrus.

The Tropical Variety Pack includes Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava and Melon Medley flavored drinks. The Citrus Variety Pack includes Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry and Original Limeade.

The beverages will be available beginning May 1.

Additional details, including distribution plans, will be announced soon. However, the company says SONIC Hard Seltzers will not be available at SONIC Drive-In locations.