‘Snoop Cali Red’ wine inspired by rapper Snoop Dogg hitting shelves this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WJW) — Tired of sippin’ on gin and juice? Snoop Dogg has a new treat for you.

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Australian wine company 19 Crimes to create their first California wine.

The wine is called “Snoop Cali Red” and features 65-percent Petite Syrah, 30- percent Zinfandel, and 5-percent Merlot.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!” Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

The rapper and 19 Crimes have entered a multi-year partnership, so its likely we will see more Snoop-inspired bottles on store shelves in the future.

19 Crimes says “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule-breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity” and they are very excited to work with him.

“Snoop Cali Red” will be available this summer for approximately $12 per bottle.

