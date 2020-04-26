Snake River Expedition: Cedar Point continues work on new ride while park closed indefinitely

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is giving thrill-seekers a sneak peek of their new ride.

Last year the park announced they would be opening a new ride to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Snake River Expedition is described as a nod to Cedar Point’s former Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursions boat rides.

The riverboats will travel along the winding Snake River that surrounds Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and the Millennium Force.

While aboard the ride, you’ll be asked to ” help complete a secret mission that has you smuggling valuable bounty to safer waters.” There will also be live actors and special effects.

Cedar Point shared a new photo of the ride on Friday saying, “Work continues on one of the scenes of our new Snake River Expedition ride. We’re excited to share this experience with you as soon as we can!”

The park closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. While Governor Mike DeWine is planning to reopen Ohio on May 1, it is likely that amusement parks will be reopened in a much later phase of the plan.

Click here for more on Snake River Expedition.