Six Flags Qiddiya unveils plans for world’s longest, fastest and tallest roller coaster

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (WJW) — Six Flags Qiddiya is developing a roller coaster that they say will be the world’s longest, fastest and tallest coaster.

According to Qiddiya Investment Company, “The Falcon’s Flight” will travel across four kilometers (approximately 2.5 miles) of track at unprecedented speeds of 250+ km/h (about 155 mph).

The Falcon’s Flight will take riders over a vertical cliff and then dive into a 160 meter-deep valley using magnetic motor acceleration.

The ride will last about 3 minutes and host 20 riders at a time.

Coaster engineers say passengers will “experience the exhilaration of three electromagnetic propulsion launch systems” while also enjoying the “panoramic views of Six Flags Qiddiya and the Resort Core.”

“Rollercoaster fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating this ride since it was announced as there is nothing quite like it anywhere else,” Phillipe Gas, Qiddiya’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “Now we are in the design stage with the experts at Intamin and the engineering team at Six Flags, the excitement is building! Falcon’s flight will dominate the skyline at Qiddiya weave all the way around our destination, right out of the theme park, up the cliffside, and down the cliff face – the greatest drop of any ride in the world; it won’t be for the fainthearted!”

The Falcon’s Flight is set to open in Saudi Arabia in 2023.