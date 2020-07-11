Shop with your pup today at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

Close-up on a beautiful dog shopping at the mall with bags around her â pet friendly concepts (Getty Images)

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Saturday. Time to shop until you drop with your four-legged best friend!

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor is inviting Northeast Ohioans and their ‘well behaved dogs” to participate in their Shop With Your Pet event.

The mall is hosting several pet-friendly activities from noon to 5 p.m. in the Dillard’s concourse. The activities include:

Yappy hour: Guests can enjoy special doggie themed drinks with their furry best friend at Tony Sacco’s Coal Fired Pizza from 3 – 5 p.m. at discounted prices. Advanced registration required. For tickets, click here.

Guests can enjoy special doggie themed drinks with their furry best friend at Tony Sacco’s Coal Fired Pizza from 3 – 5 p.m. at discounted prices. Advanced registration required. For tickets, click here. Family photo booth: Families can capture a great memory with their pet. Hosted by Prelude Photography.

Families can capture a great memory with their pet. Hosted by Prelude Photography. Dog caricatures: Resident artist Jason Baumgardner will be on hand to create treasured family keepsakes.

Resident artist Jason Baumgardner will be on hand to create treasured family keepsakes. Doggie fashion show : The Posh Pet Boutique will have adorable doggies walking the runway in fun fashions from 2– 3 p.m.

: The Posh Pet Boutique will have adorable doggies walking the runway in fun fashions from 2– 3 p.m. Pet food drive : The mall will hold a foto drive benefitting the Lake Humane Society. All donations of pet food and pet supplies will be accepted.

: The mall will hold a foto drive benefitting the Lake Humane Society. All donations of pet food and pet supplies will be accepted. Pet adoption: The Lake Humane Society will have adoptable dogs in need of homes available for guests to meet.

The Lake Humane Society will have adoptable dogs in need of homes available for guests to meet. Furry freebies: Doggie goodie bags will be available at the registration table while supplies last.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome the entire family – furry friends included – to this new event at Great Lakes Mall” Great Lakes Mall General Manager Rob Dascoli said in a press release. “Shop With Your Pet is a great way to spend the day out of the house and to connect with other dog owners in the Mentor area.”

Dogs who participate in Saturday’s festivities must remain on a leash and be up-to-date on all their vaccines.

The mall has also implemented several safety guidelines to protect guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees must do the following:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

