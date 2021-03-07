Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly expecting baby girl

(WJW) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a little girl, People reports.
The couple made the announcement during their Sunday night interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Prince Harry reportedly said.
He said they do not plan to have any other children after this, adding that “two is it.”
Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter will be eighth in line to the British throne.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly very excited to be having a daughter, however, they would’ve been happy regardless of the child’s gender.
The couple announced they were pregnant last month. Their spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
The news came less than a year after Markle, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage.
Markle and Prince Harry, stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year, and the couple moved to California last March.
For a previous story Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, watch below: