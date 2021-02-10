Popeyes debuts Cajun Fish Sandwich just in time for Lent

(WJW) — A new sandwich is swimming its way onto the Popeyes menu this week.

Popeyes announced its new Cajun Flounder Sandwich in a press release Wednesday.

POPEYES® MAKES BIG WAVES IN THE SANDWICH GAME WITH ITS FIRST-EVER CAJUN FLOUNDER SANDWICH COMING TO MENUS NATIONWIDE (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the fast-food chain, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available in-store and for delivery at restaurants nationwide, beginning February 11 — the Thursday before Lent begins.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” Sami Siddiqui, President, Americas at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, said. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich features a fried filet served atop the same buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles used on the chain’s Chicken Sandwich and is topped with Popeyes legacy tartar sauce. It is priced at $4.99.

Popeyes says they guarantee customers will love the sandwich, but the chain is issuing “Sandwich Insurance” on launch day only for skeptics.

“For guests who order the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with the tried and true Chicken Sandwich for free with purchase of insurance on launch day,” the company wrote.

Guests can add Sandwich Insurance to their Cajun Flounder Sandwich order for only 15 cents through the Popeyes app.