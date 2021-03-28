Pilot honored at Cuyahoga County Airport on her 100th birthday

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bernice Barris is 100 years old and also knows how to fly a plane.

And this afternoon, that big milestone was celebrated at the Cuyahoga County Airport as part of Women’s History Month. She was even honored with a proclamation (as seen in the video above).

WJW photo

Barris, who first became a pilot in 1945, was given a traditional water salute by the Richmond Heights and Highland Heights Fire squad after taking flight (she was a passenger) this afternoon.

Barris said that instead of gifts, she’d rather donations be made to the Bernice Barris Scholarship Fund though the Lake Erie Chapter of the 99s. Find out more about the group right here.