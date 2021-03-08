Photographer captures stunning image of Great Blue Heron in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A local photographer captured a beautiful photo of a Great Blue Heron in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Gabe Leidy, of Gabe Leidy Photography, says he took the picture on Saturday.

Leidy shared that he “sat on the cold ground photographing this bird so long, that [his] entire buttocks region fell asleep.”

And, it was absolutely worth his time! His stunning photo highlights the bird’s coloring, as well as its variety of textures and patterns.

Courtesy: Gabe Leidy Photography

According to Nature Works on PBS, the Great Blue Heron is the largest heron in North America standing at three to four feet tall with a wingspan of six feet.

The Great Blue Heron can be found in marshes, rivers, lakes, salt water shores, and ponds. It reportedly tucks its head into an S-shape when resting and flying.