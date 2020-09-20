Penguin pair takes field trip to explore Chicago’s finest art

CHICAGO (WJW) — A pair of penguins were given the opportunity to take in some of Chicago’s finest art earlier this month.

According to Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Darwin, a bonded pair of Magellanic penguins, recently took a field trip to Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

Aquarium officials just released video footage of the visit last week.

The penguin pair had the opportunity to check out the museum’s latest exhibit called “Just Connect.” The exhibit, open through November 8, includes artworks from artists across generations, nationalities and media that explore the ways the world and its inhabitants connect.

Shedd Aquarium handlers often take penguins out to provide exercise and add some variety to their day as part of a comprehensive welfare plan. This is the latest in a slew of “field trips” shared by the aquarium and demonstrating just how the animal care team introduces exercise and variety for the penguins each day.

