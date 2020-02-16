Ohio high school sweethearts reconnect and marry after 63 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — High school sweethearts Bob and Annette are finally married after 63 years.

According to WBNS, Bob and Annette started “going steady” after a dance at their Ohio high school in 1956.

Bob said he was so in love with Annette in high school that he would’ve run away with her. Unfortunately, however, the couple did not stay together.

After high school, Annette went to live in Kentucky. She met John, fell madly in love and married him in 1961.

Bob started dating Diane, another classmate. They were married in 1959.

Both couples enjoyed decades of marriage and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Unfortunately, Annette’s husband, John, died in 2015 after a seven-year battle with dementia. Bob’s wife, Diane, died in 2017 after an even longer battler with cancer.

That’s when the two reconnected. Bob says he thought about Annette for decades.

“This woman who’d been gentle on my mind became an obsessive on my mind,” he told WBNS.

When he found out she had been widowed too he sent her a card expressing his condolences. but it read more like a love letter.

“Dear Annette, life is a journey of sweetness and sorrow, of yesterday’s memories, of hopes for tomorrow,” the card reportedly read.

Annette was so moved by the card that she decided to give Bob a call.

“When I said, ‘Bob, this is Annette,’ he just choked up. And I said, ‘I know it’s surprising that I’m calling you,’ or something, and finally, he got his voice and could talk to me,” she told WBNS.

The next day Bob drove from his home, in Virginia, to Ohio to see Annette and brought her flowers.

“I took her face in my hands. I’ve got to do this for you,” he reportedly said. “Like this, I said, ‘I love you, you’re beautiful, and I’m going to kiss you whether you want me to or not.’ And we kissed, and I’m serious on this, 60 years disappeared. Poof.”

Bob and Annette were engaged one month later and married a few months after that.

“I’ve just been very happy and thankful and feel very blessed because, at 81, you don’t ever think that you’re going to get married again, but it has really been wonderful, and I think it’s made both of us feel even younger than we are,” Annette explained.

Now the couple spends their days together cooking and dancing to their favorite songs.