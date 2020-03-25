Ohio clothing company selling inspirational shirts to benefit Red Cross during virus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine’s powerful words of encouragement have inspired new shirt designs from an Ohio-based clothing company.

During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Governor DeWine shared hard news with the state: Ohio was being placed under a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he also shared his beliefs in the strong residents of Ohio.

“We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong,” the Governor said.

Now, Homage is selling t-shirts and sweatshirts displaying those words. Proceeds from the shirts will benefit the American Red Cross.

