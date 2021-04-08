Ohio-based ice cream shop releases new flavor inspired by Dolly Parton

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — Country Music Legend Dolly Parton has teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an Ohio-based company, to release a new flavor.

The flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie. It became available for purchase on Thursday.

WCMH reports that people lined up around the block Thursday at the company’s location in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to get their hands on a scoop of the limited-edition treat.

The line for @jenisicecreams x @DollyParton in the Short North wraps around the block! 🍓🥨 pic.twitter.com/33sfAXS5Na — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) April 8, 2021

Jeni’s website says the flavor was “Specially made for Dolly Parton.” The sweet and salty concoction will also benefit the musician’s Imagination Library.

According to the ice cream maker’s website:

“Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce. This flavor will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.”

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

The company is also selling pints of Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, while supplies last.