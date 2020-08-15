North Carolina woman turns 116 making her the oldest person in US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Happy 116th birthday to Miss Hester Ford!

She hit this milestone birthday on Friday.

FOX 46 captured the moment Hester turned 115 last year when she had a party in North Carolina with her family.

Hester was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and went on to have 12 children with her husband, and has more than 50 grand-kids and 120 great-grand-kids!

Ms. Ford credits her incredible longevity to family and strong faith in God.

Now, she is the oldest living person in the United States.

