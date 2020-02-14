New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — How often have you stopped by McDonald's to find their ice cream machine not working? Well, the fast-food chain is reportedly installing a new device to help keep those machines up and running.

According to Business Insider, select McDonald's franchises are teaming up with Kytch, a software company, to make the equipment.

The new device should detect and correct minor malfunctions within the ice cream machine. It will also provide employees with detailed information about the detected issues.

A McDonald's spokesperson released the following statement about to device to Business Insider:

“Providing a restaurant experience that our customers expect is among our top priorities. McDonald’s Corporation and its franchisees are constantly working together on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience so that customers can enjoy McDonald’s food where and when they want it.”

The device was first introduced in May 2019. It will reportedly attach to existing ice cream machines.

Some locations have already implemented the device.

