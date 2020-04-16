New streaming service will pay you $1K to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries

SALT LAKE CITY (WJW) — A documentary streaming service is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch true crime documentaries while stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MagellanTV is searching for one true crime buff to watch 24 hours of their documentaries.

While the streaming service wants the selected individual to watch them for 24 hours straight, they are actually allotting 48 hours for the task to be completed.

The crime lover is also expected to post about their experience on social media.

The ideal candidate will have the following:

A passion for all things true crime

Be able to handle the creepiest serial killer, the grizzliest details, and the haunting spookiness of the paranormal.

Be willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours straight.

Will enthusiastically document their All-Night Crime Watch on their social channels.

Upon competition this individual will receive $1,000 cash, 1-year free membership to MagellanTV and three, 3-month memberships for your friends and family.

Click here to apply.