Mother’s Day 2020: Restaurants, retailers offering promotions to help you honor mom

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10 and while things are looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, many companies are still finding ways to help you celebrate the mothers in your life.

The list below includes several restaurants and retailers who are providing discounts to help you honor mom this weekend.

Restaurants

Bahama Breeze

The restaurant is allowing customers to preorder the Caribbean Mother’s Day bundle which includes your choice of entrée (jerk chicken pasta, seafood paella or grilled chicken with cilantro crema), salad, and a dessert. You can also order beer to your order if your local laws permit it.

The bundles are available now through Mother’s Day, with prices ranging from $59.99 to $69.99. Click here for more information.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s is offering a Mother’s Day bundle from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 10. It includes a large deep-dish pizza, a shrimp scampi entree, a salad and six garlic knots. It feeds four to six people and costs $59.95.

Customers can also add a free Pizookie to an order of $9.95 using the promo code PIZOOKIE. Additionally, the restaurant is offering $10 bottles of select wines and $10 BJ’s Handcrafted Growler Fills with the purchase of a growler vessel. Click here for more information.

Bob Evans

Ohio-based chain Bob Evans is bringing back their Farmhouse Feast, which is typically only available on Thanksgiving and Easter, for Mother’s Day this year. The feast includes bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry relish, gravy, half dozen rolls, and Cherry Supreme Pie, all ready to heat and eat at home.

It is available for carry-out and delivery. Orders can be placed on Friday and picked up Saturday. Click here for more information.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill locations are open for carryout and delivery. Guests can purchase the Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle May 8 through 10, which feeds up to five people and includes salad, garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies, fresh bread, and cheesecake and cookies.

Customers will also receive a $10 e-gift card for use through December 31 for every $50 spent. Click here for more information.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s is offering a family bundle, via carside carryout only, that serves up to five people with choice of entrée like lasagne or chicken parmesan, fresh bread, and salad.

Customers will also receive a bonus $10 e-bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards. Click here for more.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is offering its annual Mother’s Day gift card promotion through May 10. When you purchase a $50 gift card online you will receive a $10 bonus card. Click here for more information.

Chili’s

Exclusively on Mother’s Day, Chili’s is offering their chicken fajitas or a 6 oz. sirloin on the 3 for $10 menu. The restaurant chain is open for curbside-pickup or delivery.

Additionally, until June 28, each $50 gift card purchased comes with a bonus $10 e-card to use later. Click here for more information.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open for curbside pickup and delivery. On Mother’s Day, the restaurant is providing free delivery on all Mother’s Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go. Customers can choose between the following baskets: All Day Pancake Breakfast, Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Chicken n’ Dumplins and Scratch-Made Meatloaf.

For every meal basket purchased, customers will also get a $10 bonus gift card to use at a later date. Click here for more information.

Denny’s

Denny’s is helping you make Mother’s Day breakfast special with a discount on its new shareable family packs, which feed a family of four. There are several different packs, such as the Grand Slam, Build Your Own Cheeseburger Pack or the Premium Chicken Tenders Pack. They all include sides and desserts.

Use the promo code FAMILYPACK for $5 off your order, plus get free delivery through May. Click here for more information.

IHOP

IHOP is offering their special family feasts this Mother’s Day. For example, the Pancake Creations feast includes eight pancakes, four servings of scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon and pancake toppings. The restaurant is open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Customers are encouraged to visit the IHOP website for more information and details regarding local specials. Customers can also use promo code IHOP20 to get 20% off their first order, no minimum purchase required.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn is open for curbside to-go service. Some locations are also selling bottles of wine and six-packs of beer. Click here for more information.

Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill is offering a Mother’s Day Family Meal that includes your choice of family-style entrée, two side dishes, and dessert. You just have to warm it up when you’re ready to eat.

Customers must order by Saturday, May 9 for Mother’s Day specials. Macaroni Grill is open for carryout and delivery. Click here for more information.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is selling its take and bake sharer to help bring some Italian-style flare to your dinner table. It includes a pan of ready-to-bake cheese-stuffed shells, salad, ready-to-bake breadsticks, and your choice of homemade dipping sauce. It serves five and is available to order and for pick up or delivery on May 8 and May 9.

Additionally, customers will receive a bonus $10 gift card with the purchase a $50 gift card. Click here for more information.

Outback Steakhouse

From May 6 through May 12, mothers can enjoy a special filet and lobster tail or a Prime rib and crab cake dinner. Outback is currently offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Additionally, for every $50 gift card purchased online, guests will receive $10 off their next order. Click here for more information.

Panera Bread

Panera is celebrating moms with 20% off on all gift card purchases through May 20. They are also selling their Family Feast Value Meal, which includes two half sandwiches, two kids’ sandwiches, salad, family-size mac and cheese, and a baguette.

Panera is open for curbside pickup, delivery, and drive-thru service. Click here for more information.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is offering Mother’s Day specials for family’s of four, six or eight. The special includes selections of appetizers, dim sum, soup, and entrees. Additionally, their Celebrate Mom kit includes a choice of the Great Wall of Chocolate or NY Style Cheesecake and a mini bottle of Champagne.

P.F. Chang’s locations are offering free delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup. Click here for more information.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is celebrating mom with a special family meal deals with an entrée (shrimp scampi, coconut shrimp, crab linguini alfredo, and more) and sides. It serves four.

The restaurant is offering contact-free pickup and delivery. Click here for more information.

TGI Fridays

This Mother’s Day, TGI Fridays is offering a roasted turkey dinner with ready-to-heat sliced turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, broccoli, and a Brownie Obsession dessert. It serves four to six.

Some locations are even selling mimosas to-go. They are operating under a curbside pickup policy. Click here for more information.

Retailers

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed, Bath & Beyond is running several Mother’s Day promotions including:

Up to $100 off Dyson

Up to $20 off Waterpik

Up to $200 off select iRobot vacuums

Up to $50 off mirrors

All bed, Bath & Beyond stores are temporarily closed, however customers can continue to shop via the online marketplace. Click here for more information.

Chico’s

Chico’s is offering 25% off your total purchase with promo code 25869. They are also offering 50% off full-priced dressers and travelers with code 78187. Click here for more information.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering Mother’s Day deals on the following products:

Running shoes

Nike and Adidas shorts

Crocs and Reef sandals

They are also offering a few other discounts. Click here for more information.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is offering 50% off on women’s yoga, training and hiking styles. No promo code required. Click here for more information.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is offering 50% off everything in the brand’s Mother’s Day gift guide with promo code FORMOM. Click here for more.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 worth of Mother’s Day gifts with code MOMSDAY10. Fine and silver jewelry are excluded.

They are operating under a limited-contact store drive-up service operating 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.

Lucky Brand

Several clothing items for mom are on sale. Customers can also take an extra 40% off sale styles and 50% off select fashion and accessories styles. Click here for more information.

Macy’s

Macy’s is offering an extra 30% off select items sitewide, plus 15% off beauty with promo code FORYOU. The store is also providing free shipping with a $25 purchase. Click here for more information.

The North Face

The North Face is offering 30% off on select women’s and kids’ styles. No promo code required. Click here for more information.

Old Navy

Until May 10, all items on the Old Navy website are $25 and under. The company is also offering several percentage off promotions of 10%, 15%, 20% or 25% depending on your purchase amount. Click here for more information.

Target

Target is offering several promotions on gifts for mom. They are currently offering deals on the following items:

Instant Pot

Apple Watch (Series 5)

Clothing

Shoes

Accessories

Click here for more information.

Zales

All jewelry is 30% off for Mother’s Day. Some items are 50% off due to the Mother’s Day holiday. All items are priced as marked.

Customers can shop online, speak or chat with a jewelry expert, or by book a virtual appointment. Click here for more information.

