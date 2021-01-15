MLK Day 2021: A list of Northeast Ohio events, virtual and otherwise

** Check out Friday’s Cleveland Clinic virtual MLK program in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a day (and month) of reflection, service and education.

But on Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is going to be celebrated differently due to COVID-19 concerns.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of Northeast Ohio MLK events and activities, most of which can be done virtually, either on the day, during the holiday weekend and/or beyond.

AKRON ART MUSEUM

In partnership with the Akron-Summit County Public Library, the museum is hosting “a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” on its Facebook page at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The museum itself is currently closed. Find out more right here.

AKRON ZOO

MLK Day mean free admission at the Akron Zoo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., however tickets must be reserved. Find out more right here.

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

The University’s MLK convocation is being held Friday, Feb. 5 at 12:45 p.m. The event features public policy expert Heather McGhee. The virtual event is free and open to the public, but those wanting to participate must register for the link. Find out more right here.

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Both the Holden Arboretum and the Holden Forests and Gardens will be open to the public for free on MLK Day. Reservations are required. Find out more right here.

CLEVELAND HISTORY CENTER

Virtual tours of “Carl & Louis Stokes: Making History” are being offered on MLK Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free but registration is required for Zoom link. Find out more right here.

CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

In honor of MLK Day, the museum is offering a free online Discovery Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering a selection of programming. Find out more right here.

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

The orchestra is offering free programing now through early February in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr through its Adella app. No in-person concert will take place this year. Find out much more right here.

CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

As the library branches are only open for pickup, the library is broadcasting the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration on Jan. 17-18. Find out much more right here.

CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART

The museum is reopening to the public on MLK Day. Free tickets must be reserved. A free, virtual MLK Day program is also being offered at 6 p.m. Find out more right here.

GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

The museum is offering free virtual events in honor of MLK Day. Events run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Find out more right here.

GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

While the aquarium is open to the public, its special MLK event is being held virtually this year. For $5, donated to the United Black Fund, guests can see an up-close view of the Tropical Forest Gallery. Pre-registration is required for this event that takes place on Zoom. Find out more right here.

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

The university is offering a virtual event to celebrate the like of Dr. King. The event runs on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and features political analyst Bakari Sellers. Find out more right here.

MALTZ MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE

Called Hear Our Voices: Free MLK Day Celebration, the museum is offering free online programming along with free self-guided tours. Find out more right here.

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

The museum is reopening to the public on MLK Day. However, their MLK celebration is being held on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel from noon to midnight. Find out more right here.

Please send other event suggestions to WJWtips@nexstar.tv.

