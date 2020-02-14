Man captures photo of ‘angel’ in sky

DERBYSHIRE, England (WJW) — An English man captured an amazing phenomenon in the sky.

Lee Howdle took a photo of what looked like an angel with a rainbow halo floating in the sky.

Courtesy: Lee Howdle

“Sometimes I think I am lucky. Today I saw this rare weather phenomenon called broken spectre. My shadow and a circular rainbow projected onto a low cloud,” Howlde captioned the photo on social media.

While the now-viral photo has gotten lots of positive response, researchers say it is likely that the “angel” was actually Howdle’s shadow.

The rainbow phenomenon is probably a multi-ring glory. According to the Planetary Society, glories are formed when light is scattered backward by individual water droplets in a cloud. The more uniform the drops are, the more multi-colored rings you will see.