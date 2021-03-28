Looking for an Easter treat? Oreo Cookies & Creme Eggs available now

(WJW) — Easter is just one week away and there’s a sweet treat on the shelves that you’ll want to have in your basket: Oreo Cookies & Creme Eggs.

It’s your classic Easter egg with an Oreo-inspired twist.

The new Oreo Cookies & Creme Eggs are tiny, bite-sized candies made from crushed Oreo cookies.

The treat is available at Target in 10 oz. bags for $3.59.

This is not the first time Oreo has released a fun Easter treat. Back in 2019, the cookie-maker released similar eggs with a chocolate covering.