Lifelong Browns fan Tom Seipel, who was gifted one last Cleveland game, dies of kidney cancer

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJW) — When he really needed a win, the Cleveland Browns gave one to Tom Seipel, the lifelong fan with cancer who got to see his team’s final game of the regular season — the winning game that would propel the team into the playoffs for the first time in years — thanks to the generosity of others.

Seipel, who had stage 4 kidney cancer and was on hospice, recently passed away, according to an Instagram post:

“Hi everyone. This is Tom’s friend, Phil. I wanted to let you know that today Tom’s suffering came to an end and he has entered into Heaven’s gates. He is face to face with his maker. Thank you for loving and supporting my friend and his family through this trying ordeal,” the post said.

The self-described missionary and pastor who lived in Savannah, Georgia, but had also resided in Columbus, told FOX 8 last month, that he was so grateful for the help of other Browns fans to get him to that game.

“I originally just put on a Browns forum on Reddit ‘Thanks guys, I just entered hospice, so I don’t have much time left, but I just want to say thanks for being awesome fans. Go Brownies! I’ll be watching up from above,'” he told FOX 8 of how getting to the game came about.

He also said he was grateful to quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily, who invited Seipel and his traveling companions to watch the game with her.

Emily posted to Instagram today that “The world lost a really, really good man. A man of God, a man with one heck of a sense of humor, a man who LOVED his Cleveland Browns, and a man who fought to the end. I feel so blessed to have met Tom, and truly gain a friend at the end of his life.”

Baker also said on Twitter: “Rest In Peace Tom. Your pure heart will never be forgotten.”

Seipel leaves behind his wife Margarita and daughter Mia. He was 39 years old.