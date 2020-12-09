Kings Island plans to open $27 million outdoor luxury resort next spring

Photo courtesy Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WJW) — Luxury is reportedly coming to Kings Island next year.

The amusement park, situated between Cincinnati and Dayton, is adding a new way for people to stay close overnight with Kings Island Camp Cedar. The new locale is set to include 73 cottages and 164 hook-up RV spaces. The spot will be a vacation unto itself, with two pools, multiple food and drink options, fire pits, walking trails and other attractions (check out the photos above).

Construction has begun on the new project, which is set to cost around $27 million.

Those interested in staying at this destination unto itself will have to be patient, as prices are not yet known. However, the spot is slated for a springtime opening.

