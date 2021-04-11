It’s National Pet Day! Celebrate by sending us your photos

**Related video: Pet adoptions have been on the rise in Northeast Ohio during the pandemic.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No matter what kind of furry or feathery or scaly friend you have at your home, we know you consider them part of the family. And today, in honor of National Pet Day, FOX 8 wants to see your pets in action.

We’re setting up a photo gallery full of the best Northeast Ohio viewer pets, and want yours to be a part of it. Go ahead and share photos of Fido or Muffy or Moose to our station by emailing tips@fox8.com or by clicking the submit button below.

In the meantime, give your pet an extra treat today and let them know how much you care.