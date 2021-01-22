Hostess releasing ‘Ghostbusters’ inspired Twinkies in honor of new film

**Watch the official trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in the video above.**

(WJW) — Need a tasty snack? Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

Hostess is releasing a new flavor of Twinkies inspired by the upcoming Ghostbusters film, Yahoo! Life reports.

The new Ghostbuster Muncher Madness Twinkies are made with the brand’s traditional golden sponge and feature a blue, fruit-flavored cream filling.

Instagram user @i_need_a_snack shared a photo of the product with FOX 8.

Ghostbuster Muncher Madness Twinkies (Courtesy: Instagram user @i_need_a_snack)

Each box contains 10 individually wrapped Twinkies.

Hostess has not yet announced a release date for this new treat; however the film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is expected to hit theaters in June, so consumers will likely find the Twinkies on store shelves before then.

This isn’t the first time Hostess has released movie-inspired products. The brand released Key Lime Slime Twinkies ahead of the 2016 film “Ghostbusters.” They were available for a limited-time only.