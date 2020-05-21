High school seniors to be honored at White House for work at Wisconsin nursing home

ELLSWORTH, Wisc. (WJW) — Two high school seniors are being honored at the White House for their work at a nursing home in their Wisconsin hometown.

According to WCCO, Allie Jennings and Rachel Leonard caught the attention of White House officials a few weeks ago when they decided to hold an impromptu prom dance at Prescott Nursing Home.

“[Prom] was canceled, so we thought, well, we already have all the money and everything put in it anyway, so we might as well make some people’s day with it, so it turned out to be really good, obviously,” Leonard reportedly said.

When they arrived to the nursing home, the residents had a special surprise for them.

“We walked down to Gladys Anderson’s room and she had a little sign for us, and she had tiaras, and she put one on each of us, and she named us Princess Allie and Princess Rachel,” Jennings told the news outlet.

Video of the girls dancing with residents and spreading joy went viral, catching the eyes of those in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump invited them to be honored alongside 18 other seniors at a special graduation ceremony in the Rose Garden on Friday at 4 p.m.

Each of the 20 graduates select to attend will be called up by the President to receive a certificate of achievement with their name and school on it. Some will also be selected to speak during the ceremony.

Jennings and Leonard are both certified nursing assistants at Prescott Nursing Home. After graduation Leonard plans to pursue her nurse practitioner degree and Jennings plans to become a physical therapist.