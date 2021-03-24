Here’s which stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the start of spring, and finally warmer temperatures, Easter isn’t far away at all. And that means not only planning for socially-distanced Easter meals and egg hunts, but also figuring out what’s open Sunday, April 4, so you can plan accordingly.

Here we’ve compiled a list of grocery stores, drug stores, department stores and other spots that have announced closures or openings for the Easter holiday.

Despite double-checking everything on this list, we always recommend calling your nearby location before heading out the door on Easter, as every individual business could be different.

Stores closed on Easter:

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Goodwill
  • Heinen’s Grocery Store
  • Hobby Lobby
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Michael’s
  • Nordstrom
  • Target
  • Sam’s Club

Stores that have said they’ll be open on Easter:

  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Dave’s Markets (limited hours)
  • Dollar General (some locations open, others closed)
  • Giant Eagle
  • The Home Depot
  • PetSmart
  • Rite-Aid
  • Starbucks
  • Trader Joe’s (limited hours)
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Have stores to add to this list? Please drop FOX 8 a line so we can make this list as comprehensive as possible. Reach out at tips@fox8.com.

