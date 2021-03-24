Here’s which stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday in Northeast Ohio

**Related Video Above: Find out more about a Easter egg hunt delivery service raising money for charity.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the start of spring, and finally warmer temperatures, Easter isn’t far away at all. And that means not only planning for socially-distanced Easter meals and egg hunts, but also figuring out what’s open Sunday, April 4, so you can plan accordingly.

Here we’ve compiled a list of grocery stores, drug stores, department stores and other spots that have announced closures or openings for the Easter holiday.

Despite double-checking everything on this list, we always recommend calling your nearby location before heading out the door on Easter, as every individual business could be different.

Stores closed on Easter:

Ace Hardware

ALDI

Apple

Best Buy

Costco

Goodwill

Heinen’s Grocery Store

Hobby Lobby

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Michael’s

Nordstrom

Target

Sam’s Club

Stores that have said they’ll be open on Easter:

Big Lots

CVS

Dave’s Markets (limited hours)

Dollar General (some locations open, others closed)

Giant Eagle

The Home Depot

PetSmart

Rite-Aid

Starbucks

Trader Joe’s (limited hours)

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Have stores to add to this list? Please drop FOX 8 a line so we can make this list as comprehensive as possible. Reach out at tips@fox8.com.