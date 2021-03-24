Here’s which stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday in Northeast Ohio

**Related Video Above: Find out more about a Easter egg hunt delivery service raising money for charity.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the start of spring, and finally warmer temperatures, Easter isn’t far away at all. And that means not only planning for socially-distanced Easter meals and egg hunts, but also figuring out what’s open Sunday, April 4, so you can plan accordingly.
Here we’ve compiled a list of grocery stores, drug stores, department stores and other spots that have announced closures or openings for the Easter holiday.
Despite double-checking everything on this list, we always recommend calling your nearby location before heading out the door on Easter, as every individual business could be different.
Stores closed on Easter:
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Goodwill
- Heinen’s Grocery Store
- Hobby Lobby
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Michael’s
- Nordstrom
- Target
- Sam’s Club
Stores that have said they’ll be open on Easter:
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dave’s Markets (limited hours)
- Dollar General (some locations open, others closed)
- Giant Eagle
- The Home Depot
- PetSmart
- Rite-Aid
- Starbucks
- Trader Joe’s (limited hours)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Have stores to add to this list? Please drop FOX 8 a line so we can make this list as comprehensive as possible. Reach out at tips@fox8.com.