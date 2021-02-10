Help name these adorable new tiger cubs at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVLAND (WJW) — For reportedly the first time in 20 years, two tigers were recently born in Cleveland. Now the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs the public’s help in naming the pair of Amur tiger cubs.

The options are as follows:

-Luka, Ivan or Yuri

-Valentina, Anya or Tatiana

The selections all pay homage to the boy and girl tigers’ native land of Russia, where the species is endangered.

In order to help choose a name, you must make your selection by also making a donation to the zoo. The names that receive the most donations by Feb. 24 will be the winners.

The tigers were born in late December and have been taken care of by a team of experts. They will join their parents in the zoo’s Rosebrough Tiger Passage soon.