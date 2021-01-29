Fuel your week: How you can get free coffee at Dunkin’ every Monday in February

CANTON, Mass. (WJW) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffee every Monday in February.

On “Free Coffee Mondays” DD Perks rewards members can receive a free medium hot coffee with any purchase, the chain announced in a press release Friday.

The Free Coffee Mondays event begins on February 1 and continues through February 22.

To participate in the promotion, DD Perks members can either order ahead via the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before they pay.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” Joanna Bonder, Director of Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’, said in a press release.

Dunkin’ customers who are not currently rewards members can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

The coffee company also encourages customers to try their new hot coffee flavors Dunkin’ Midnight and Explorer Batch.

Dunkin’ Midnight is the brand’s darkest roast ever and contains notes of decadent cocoa. Explorer Batch is a medium roast featuring dark berry flavors and a smoky finish.