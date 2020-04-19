Fran DeWine shares special ‘Beef Stroganoff’ recipe with fellow Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine has shared another one of her beloved family recipes with the public.

Fran posted the recipe to Facebook on Friday, offering a special birthday shout out to her youngest daughter, Anna.

“Today is our youngest daughter’s birthday! Anna is 28! She requested Beef Stroganoff for dinner. I’m making it for her and then dropping it off at her house. We’ll sing happy birthday via FaceTime,” Fran wrote.

She shared that the Beef Stroganoff recipe is one she’s been making for years. In fact, she found the recipe originally in a cookbook gifted to her and now-Governor Mike DeWine as a wedding present.

“One of the great things about this recipe is you can make it ahead—everything except the sour cream. Then just heat it up,” Fran explained. “I found a big sirloin steak in the bottom of my freezer so I thawed it, and cooked the bone and scraps to make the broth. Right now, it’s all about using what you have and making do.”

The DeWine family enjoys Fran’s Beef Stroganoff over noodles.

Fran DeWine’s Beef Stroganoff

INGREDIENTS:

1½ lbs. beef sirloin (½” thick)

1 8 oz. pkg of fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

¼ c. butter or olive oil

1 glove garlic, finely chopped

2 c. beef broth

1 t. salt

1 t. Worcestershire sauce

2 T. catsup

¼ c. flour

1½ c. sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut beef across grain to 1½” x ½” strips. Saute mushrooms in butter in skillet. Remove. Saute onions and garlic. Remove from skillet. Cook beef until browned. Stir in 1½ c. broth, salt, Worchester sauce, and catsup. Bring to boil. Simmer 15 minutes. Combine flour and ½ c. broth. Stir into beef. Add onions, mushrooms. Heat to boiling Stir in sour cream. Heat until hot. Serve over noodles or rice.

Fran has shared several family recipes amid the coronavirus outbreak, as she routinely encourages families to spend time together in the kitchen while stuck at home.

Click here for more of her recipes.

