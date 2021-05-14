FOX 8 gifts Chargers with special Cleveland box after dig at Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 sent a gift basket to the Los Angeles Chargers after they made a dig at the Browns and the city of Cleveland.

All NFL teams released their 2021 regular season schedules Wednesday night. However, when the Chargers revealed their schedule through an old-school PowerPoint video they chose to disparage the city of Cleveland.

As presented by defensive end Joey Bosa, of The Ohio State University fame and who reportedly crafted the PowerPoint, all the usual jokes are there: Calling us the “Mistake on the Lake,” and saying there’s nothing to do while visiting.

So, in response, FOX 8 collaborated with Destination Cleveland and sent the Chargers gift basket highlighting some of the great things you can do in Cleveland.

The basket included a script Cleveland t-shirt, some beers from Market Garden Brewery, some gifts from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and much more.