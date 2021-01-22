Family welcomes baby girl born at perfect time

OMAHA, Neb. (WJW) — One Nebraska family welcomed a baby born at just the perfect time on Thursday.

Tessirou and Nasar Tagba’s daughter, Ibithal, was born at Creighton University Medical Center on January 21, 2021 at 9:21 p.m.

This means she was born on the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

Ibithal was also born in hospital room 21. According to Nebraska-based news outlet KLKN, hospital staff are keeping the Tagba family in room 21 to “keep the trend going.”

Meanwhile, Ibithal is “resting comfortably with her parents.”