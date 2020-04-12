Family gives 99-year-old Euclid woman special Easter surprise

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 99-year-old Euclid woman woke up to a very special surprise on Easter Sunday.

According to her family, Great-Great-Grandma Annie was “absolutely heartbroken” that she was unable to spend the Easter holiday with her relatives this year.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family has been practicing social distancing and was unable to get together. This was the first time Grandma Annie has ever spent a holiday without her family members.

So, on Easter, Brittany Cvelbar and her children went to Grandma Annie’s house before she woke up and decorated the yard with signs expressing their love for her and wishing her a happy holiday. The signs featured family photos and positive messages.

Brittany says her cousins in Pennsylvania also made and mailed a sign to be included in the display.

Grandma Annie was absolutely shocked and overwhelmed by the display of love.

Grandma Annie has 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She will be 100 in July.