Dunkin’ selling DIY doughnut decorating kits to spread some joy while you’re stuck at home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have you thought about making homemade doughnuts but have not been sure where to start?

Well, Dunkin’ Donuts has found a way to bring some fun into your kitchen while you’re stuck at home without all the baking mess.

The company is now selling DIY Donut Decorating Kits that include everything you need to make the perfect quarantine treat.

The coffee and doughnut chain got the idea for the kits after an employee in California asked her boss if she could bring home fresh donuts, frosting, and sprinkles for her two nephews.

Dunkin’ franchisee Matt Cobo threw together the kit for her and decided he liked the idea so much that he started passing them out to his loved ones. He would drop them off on relatives and friends’ doorsteps and message them, “You’ve been Dunk’d!”

Cobo encouraged all his crew members to surprise their loved ones with decorating kits too.

“This is our small way of trying to brighten someone’s day,” Cobo said in a statement. “The simple joy of getting to create your own donut can make kids light up, and if we can be a part of creating that moment, that makes us happy.”

Now, Dunkin’ franchisees across the country have also started to offer doughnut kits. The kits include doughnut rings and a variety of frostings and sprinkles to decorate your own creations at home. Available in small (4 donuts) for $5.99, and large (9 donuts) for $9.99.

The kits are only available at participating locations. Check with your local Dunkin’ to see if the kits are available near you.

As of March 17, service at Dunkin’ US restaurants is temporarily limited to drive-thru ordering, carry-out and delivery, with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.

