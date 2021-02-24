Dunkin’ Donuts sweetens Easter baskets with iced coffee-flavored jelly beans

(WJW) — Forget chocolate, the Easter Bunny is bringing coffee this year!

Dunkin’ Donuts is releasing iced coffee-flavored jelly beans just in time for the Easter holiday, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8.

Dunkin’ teamed up with Frankford Candy to roll out jelly beans that embody the flavor of delicious Dunkin coffee.

Each bag of jelly beans features an assortment of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee-inspired flavors, including French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, and Toasted Coconut.

They are available for a limited time at participating Walgreens and Rite Aid locations for a recommended selling price of $3.49 per bag.