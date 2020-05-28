Dunkin’ Donuts giving free coffee and donuts to 2020 grads on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the Class of 2020.

Several Dunkin’ locations in the Greater Cleveland area are offering free coffee and donuts to graduates.

High school and college graduates who visit their local Dunkin’ on Friday while wearing their cap and gown on Friday can receive a medium iced or hot coffee and a classic donut free of charge. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin’ says the promotion is available at participating locations only and excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

