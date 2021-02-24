Drive-thru ice sculpture garden returns to Broadview Heights this weekend

**Watch FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton get the lowdown on ice sculptures in the video above**

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Winter is not over, despite what today’s warm temperatures may have tricked you into believing, and this weekend, Northeast Ohioans can once again revel in some cutting edge, icy art installations

The folks at Elegant Ice Creations are hosting another drive-thru ice sculpture garden event in Broadview Heights for those who may have missed it just a few weeks back.

Families and friends, and whomever else may be along for the ride, can witness dozens of lit up sculptures hand carved from 30,000 pounds of ice.

People can sign up for time slots for Friday through Sunday. The event is being held at 4001 Towpath Road, and tickets are $27 per car.

WJW photo