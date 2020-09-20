‘Dewgarita’: Red Lobster unveils Mountain Dew margarita

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Dew you feel like having a margarita?
Mountain Dew recently announced its “Dewgarita,” a new green drink being served at Red Lobster chain restaurants — the soda brand says the drink pairs well with Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
In a recipe broken down by Claire Lower, of LifeHacker, the Dewgarita can be made at home like this:
- 2 ounces blanco tequila
- 1 ounce Mountain Dew syrup, which can be made by pouring 1 cup of Mountain Dew into a sauce pan and bringing it to a boil, then a simmer and then allow the soda to reduce to 1/4 a cup. Chill.
- 3/4 ounce lime juice
Glasses can be rimmed with salt or Tajín seasoning for an even further sweet-salty taste. Cheers!
