Dessert for breakfast? Cosmic Brownies Cereal hitting shelves this spring

(WJW) — Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? Kellogg’s and Little Debbie think you can.

The two companies have teamed up to create “Cosmic Brownies Cereal, turning one of America’s favorite snacks into a delicious breakfast treat.

Cosmic Brownie’s Cereal (Courtesy: Kellogg’s)

According to Kellogg’s, the cereal is made up of crispy brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces.

The company says every bite features “the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies.”

Cosmic Brownies Cereal has a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8.2 oz box and $5.69 for a 13.2 oz box.

The cereal will be available in May at retailers nationwide.

This is the second time Kellogg’s and Little Debbie have transformed classic treats into cereal. In December, the brands released Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal in honor of the original Little Debbie snack cake’s 60th anniversary.

