Costco selling huge jar of Reese’s Pieces for just $10

(WJW) — Chocolate and peanut butter lovers — this one is for you! Wholesale retailer Costco is selling a giant jar of Reese’s Pieces just in time for spooky season.
The candy comes in a 48-ounce plastic jar and costs just under $10, according to Delish.
The Reese’s Pieces jar has already been spotted on some Costco shelves.
Instagrammer @CostcoDeals found the jar at a retailer in Hillsboro, Oregon selling for just $9.99 plus applicable taxes. The blogger shared a photo of the product with FOX 8.
Delish encourages all consumers to check their local store for the product as Costco inventories can vary.
And, you better hurry — this sweet deal is not likely to last for long.
