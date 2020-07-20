Congratulations are in order! FOX 8’s own Jennifer Jordan got married this weekend

Featured

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Congratulations are in order! Cleveland’s Own Jennifer Jordan got married over the weekend.

Jennifer and her now-husband Scott had a small, intimate ceremony on a rooftop in downtown Cleveland on Friday night.

Take a look at some of the photos from their big day:

  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography
  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography
  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography
  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography
  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography
  • Courtesy: Kamron Khan Photography

Guests wore masks and remained socially distant.

Plus, our own Wayne Dawson officiated the ceremony.

We are so happy for Jennifer and Scott and wish them all the best as husband and wife!

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral