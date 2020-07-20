CLEVELAND (WJW) — Congratulations are in order! Cleveland’s Own Jennifer Jordan got married over the weekend.
Jennifer and her now-husband Scott had a small, intimate ceremony on a rooftop in downtown Cleveland on Friday night.
Take a look at some of the photos from their big day:
Guests wore masks and remained socially distant.
Plus, our own Wayne Dawson officiated the ceremony.
We are so happy for Jennifer and Scott and wish them all the best as husband and wife!
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Congratulations are in order! FOX 8’s own Jennifer Jordan got married this weekend
- More than 25K without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio
- Two Strongsville Market District employees test positive for COVID-19, Giant Eagle says
- 21 new cases of coronavirus reported among Cleveland residents, health department says
- Live blog & photo gallery: Storms rolling through Northeast Ohio this evening — Send us your pics!