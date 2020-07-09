Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Shark Week in its entirety

(WJW) — A company is challenging one shark lover to watch the entirety of the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week programming. The prize? $1,000 in cash.

USDirect, a DIRECTV company, will pay someone $1,000 to watch all of Shark Week. This person will receive free access to all Shark Week content, snacks and shark swag.

After watching the content and completing shark-themed tasks, the fan will receive their prize.

The job starts on the first day of Shark Week — August 9.

Each day the selected fan will document what they watched and learned, sharing their journey on social media.

USDirect says the ideal candidate must possess the following qualities:

You gotta love sharks—enough to celebrate them for a whole week.

You have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident.

You have to be willing to document your Shark Week marathon on your social media.

The application deadline is July 27. Click here to apply.

Click here for more information on the position.

