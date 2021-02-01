Company looking to pay ‘real-life Sleeping Beauty’ $3,000 to sleep, test mattresses

(WJW) — Do you love to sleep? One company is looking to pay someone $3,000 to be an official mattress tester.

Sleep Junkie, a company that describes itself as “a bunch of lifetime insomniacs who wanted something better than restless nights,” put out the ad last month after recent data and trends suggested the coronavirus pandemic has been impacting Americans’ sleep habits.

“The pandemic is obviously having a big impact on people’s sleep quality,” the company shared on their website.

In order to help improve overall sleep quality, the company is “on the hunt for a real-life Sleeping Beauty” who is looking to test mattresses and be “paid to sleep on the job.”

Sleep Junkie’s official mattress tester will be sent three mattresses over a two-month period. This person will be expected to thoroughly test and evaluate each one. They must also write a review describing their sleep quality, mood, and the comfort of the mattress.

After the testing period, the mattress tester will be able to keep their favorite of the mattresses (worth up to $1,500), as well as be paid $3,000.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter, available to work immediately and independently, has clear writing skills, good evaluation skills, and is “exceptionally good at sleeping!” The individual must also sleep alone to ensure an undisturbed night’s sleep.

Sleep Junkie says the mattress tester needs to have space and easy accessibility for the mattresses to be delivered and collected. Collections will be conducted under COVID-safe guidelines.

Those interested in applying can do so here.