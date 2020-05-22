1  of  5
Breaking News
Watch: Exclusive interview with Dr. Fauci on coronavirus Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Columbus Zoo welcomes 10 sea lions, 4 harbour seals to facility

Featured

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming new additions to its Adventure Cove.

According to the zoo, ten California sea lions and four harbor seals arrived at the zoo last Sunday. They traveled to the facility from Florida.

Currently, the animals are settling in well in a behind-the-scenes area of the facility,. This will allow them to begin exploring their new surroundings as the zoo completes its final installation phases of the new Adventure Cove region.

The Adventure Cove region will feature a Pacific Northwest inspired rocky coast and harbor setting for the sea lions and seals.

While a specific date has not been set, Adventure Cove is on target to open in summer 2020. 

Meanwhile, the Columbus Zoo remains closed to the public to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Click here for more information.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral