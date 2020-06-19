College student, opera singer come together for impromptu national anthem duet

PORTLAND, Ore. (WJW) — Video of two strangers singing our national anthem in a park has gone viral.

According to Portland State University (PSU), graduating senior Madisen Hallberg was recording a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at an outdoor stage in an empty PSU park for the university’s virtual commencement when a someone walking by took interest in her performance.

The pedestrian introduced himself as Onry and asked if he could join her for an impromptu duet.

It turned out Onry, also known as Emmanuel Henreid, was a classically trained singer who grew up in the city and sings with the Portland Opera.

“We’re losing the power of the voice in many ways,” Henreid said in a press release. “This started pre-quarantine. We’re creating a sanitized society where we’re afraid to advocate for ourselves and speak out about right and wrong. We’re addicted to technology, which is most usually a silent form of communication. Now is the time to reclaim the voice, preferably in public.”

Video of the duet was shared during PSU’s virtual commencement last Sunday and has since caught fire on social media.

The video has been viewed more than 26,000 times and some social media users say it has offered them hope and inspiration during these hard and unprecedented times.

“This gave me chills! Why can‘t everyone be like this! Inspiring indeed!” Patti wrote in response to the video.

“Might have cried tears of joy,” added Steve, another social media user. “Gives me faith in everyone.”

