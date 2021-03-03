Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 in the world by Newsweek

**Find out more about Cleveland Clinic’s centennial in the video above**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Cleveland Clinic continues to be recognized among the planet’s top places of healing, recently landing the No. 2 spot on Newsweek’s The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list.
The fresh rankings were a partnership between the news outlet and Statista. Hospitals across 25 countries made the list this year, and were considered on the following criteria: Medical expert recommendations, patient experience surveys and performance indicators such as safety, treatment quality and cleanliness.
And it wasn’t just the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus that was recognized this year, the following other locations were also ranked in the outlet’s U.S. list, which featured 350 hospitals:
- Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – 41
- Cleveland Clinic Florida-Weston – 57
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital – 112
- Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – 137
- Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital – 314
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital – 321
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic – Rochester nabbed the top spot in the world with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston taking No. 3.